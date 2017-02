Whoever is in charge of the Sacramento Kings twitter handle definitely deserves a raise!

The new NBA social media policy says that teams can’t bash each other so the Kings & Hawks took this new policy to another level….hilarious banter down below.

@SacramentoKings Thanks! INCREDIBLE arena you guys have here. First time here…simply gorgeous. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks You know, we really appreciate Philips Arena too. That organist – just wow. Great touch. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@SacramentoKings Yea, @Sir_Foster is πŸ”₯, kind of like those baby blue throwbacks 😍 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Don't even get us started on your jerseys. That lime green is special! — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@SacramentoKings We call it "volt", but you can call it lime. Whatever works for you, we're good with it! πŸ‘ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

@ATLHawks Is it because you guys are playing electric on the court right now? πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 11, 2017

@SacramentoKings Don't get discouraged. Three quarters left, we fully expect a run from you guys. Chins up. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 11, 2017

Kudos to theΒ Sacramento Kings for winning on the court last night versus the Atlanta Hawks and winning on social media all season long!