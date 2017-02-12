Adele Kicks Off 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards

By Amanda Wicks

Adele kicked off the 59th Annual Grammy Awards by performing her hit single, “Hello.”

Standing on a circular stage, she built the song by beginning with minimal instrumentation so that her voice stood out. Dressed in a long sparkling gown, Adele wore her hair down in a loose, relaxed look. During the pre-telecast, she’d already won two awards: Best Pop Vocal Album for 25 and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Hello.”

Although there were a few vocal trips, it was a far cry from the mishap that took place at last year’s broadcast when sound issues plagued Adele’s ability to sing along with her accompanist.

“Hello, babies,” she said in the end, her accent giving the introduction a bit of cheek. And so it begins.