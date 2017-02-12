Beyoncé Wins Best Urban Contemporary Album at 2017 GRAMMYs

By Amanda Wicks

Still wearing the shimmering gold costume she’d donned for her performance, Beyoncé took the stage to accept the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2017 GRAMMYs.

She beat out Rihanna, Anderson .Paak, King and Galant with her album Lemonade.

Beyoncé thanked those she worked with on the album for allowing her to express “the profundity of deep southern culture.” She went on to thank her family and friends, and shared her hopes for the future. “We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible,” she said, explaining how she hoped the album gave a voice to some of those issues.

She added how she wanted her daughter and niece to see, through their family and through the world around them, a place where they have “no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent and capable.”

Beyoncé concluded, “This is something I want for every child of every race.”