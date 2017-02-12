Common And Black Thought Do A Freestyle Challenge on Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

February 12, 2017 2:13 PM By DJ Squintz
Filed Under: Black Thought, Common, Freestyle, Hip Hop, Jimmy Fallon, Rap, tariq trotter, The Roots, The Tonight Show

Those that know true Hip Hop know the intellectual flows of Common (formerly Common Sense) and Black Thought (Tariq Trotter of The Roots). In a playful game of words, each participated in the “Wheel of Freestyle” on this past Fridays’ Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each was given three random words and they had to use them in a freestyle verse. Though it’s not exactly The Cypher, they still remind us how there is more out there in Hip Hop than mumble rapping. See more here.

And if you don’t know about Common and The Roots and their history in Hip Hop, do yourself a favor and check them out on YouTube.

My favorite for each is “The Light” by Common and “The Seed 2.0” from The Roots, which you can find the links to here, respectively:

More from DJ Squintz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live