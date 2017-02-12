Common And Black Thought Do A Freestyle Challenge on Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

Those that know true Hip Hop know the intellectual flows of Common (formerly Common Sense) and Black Thought (Tariq Trotter of The Roots). In a playful game of words, each participated in the “Wheel of Freestyle” on this past Fridays’ Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Each was given three random words and they had to use them in a freestyle verse. Though it’s not exactly The Cypher, they still remind us how there is more out there in Hip Hop than mumble rapping. See more here.

And if you don’t know about Common and The Roots and their history in Hip Hop, do yourself a favor and check them out on YouTube.

My favorite for each is “The Light” by Common and “The Seed 2.0” from The Roots, which you can find the links to here, respectively: