Migos And Chris Brown Party Gets Too Bad And Too Boujee

February 12, 2017 1:13 PM By DJ Squintz
As TMZ reports, Migos threw a “Black Tie GRAMMYs” party at a mansion last night that was supposed to be private. Turned out the address is a public listing and over 1500 people showed up. Needless to say, it was too packed and way too lit, according to witnesses. Chris Brown was there with his new squeeze, Vanessa Vargas.

At about 1:15am the cops showed up to shut it down and spent the next few hours issuing citations. Right at that time C-Breezy was gone with the wind. Get more on that story right here.

