Adele Breaks Grammy In Half To Share With Beyonce!

February 13, 2017 5:48 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Adele, Beyonce, Grammy

Adele was the big winner last night at the Grammy‘s and during her acceptance speech for album of the year, she said, “I can’t possibly accept this award. I’m very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyonce. The album to me is Lemonade.” Then everyone started crying including Beyonce herself because we all knew it was true!

She later told the press, “Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie, I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?”

After her speech she broke her Grammy in half to shared it with Beyonce! We love both of them and now I think we need a collaboration!

