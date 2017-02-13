OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Dominos Has A Wedding Registry!

February 13, 2017 8:01 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Dominos, pizza, Registry, Wedding

This is the BEST idea ever! You can now sign up for gifts at Domino’s Pizza! The pizza company has launched a wedding registry. The gift cards range from $20 to $100.

“Our registry aims to bring couples together over their shared love of pizza,” a Domino’s spokeswoman said in a statement.

One bride-to-be tells USA Today, “I posted it to Facebook yesterday and got 70 likes on it and I thought, ‘We might get a lot of pizza, but that might be awesome. We can share with all out guests or our bridal party or we could donate it.'”

