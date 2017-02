Chance was celebrating his 3 Grammy awards last night and he shared the messages that Drake & Kendrick Lamar sent him.

More Love @champagnepapi A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Big Brother ­čĺ»­čĺ» @kendricklamar A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:49am PST

First thing I thought is….I have a lot of phone #’s saved under “new number” the same way that Chance had for Kendrick’s contact.

Second thing I thought was damn…Chance didn’t even reply to Kendrick’s first text message from December….but Kendrick still sent him a message…Kendrick is cool.

Congrats Chance!