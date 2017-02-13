OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Here Are Some Details About The Oroville Dam Crisis

February 13, 2017 12:24 PM By Megan
Filed Under: California, Lake Oroville, Oroville, Oroville Dam, Spillway

The Oroville Dam and surrounding areas are in a crisis and a lot of people have questions. From how could this happen to how DID this happen, an article by the Sacramento Bee clears up a lot of things and even uncovers that the Dam has had problems dating back to the 90’s. This article provides a closer look to what’s going on and even provides a drone’s view of what the spillway looks like as of a couple days ago. You can see it all HERE.

