The Game Talking About Adele’s Win Against Beyonce Is Hilarious [VIDEO]

February 13, 2017 11:26 AM By Megan
Filed Under: Adele, Beyonce, GRAMMY's, The Game, The Grammys

Hands down this is the best interview about the Grammy’s that I’ve seen. TMZ tracked down The Game after the Grammy’s and talked to him about Adele’s win against Beyonce, why certain celebs didn’t go and if he would go if he was nominated. You can watch the video HERE. WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.

My favorite line is when he’s talking about how he wouldn’t even go to the Grammy’s if he was nominated. He said, “If you nominated and you don’t go, they still send your s*** to your house, they still send your award. So why I gotta take an extra bath.” HAHAHAHA he said an extra bath, I’m dying.

