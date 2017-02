Rachel is my FAVORITE contestant this season of the Bachelor and I say “is” because she hasn’t been eliminated yet. This is the first time in Bachelor/Bachelorette history, ABC has announced the lead before they were even sent home from┬áthe show. That’s not the only reason she’s making history. Rachel Lindsay, 31, is the first black lead in the show’s 13 year run according to E! Online.

