Are You A Netflix Cheater? You Could Be Putting Your Relationship At Risk!

Couples tend to get on the same routine and even start to watch their favorite shows together at the exact same time. If you chose to go further on to a episode alone, you are now considered a Netflix cheater!

Have you ever done this? I confess, I did this one time when my boyfriend went out of town and I was bored so I decided to get ahead on the show and my boyfriend was pretty upset. He then got back at me and watched another show without me, and it started a legit fight. Lol It’s so stupid right? But over 48% of all couples in the US admit to doing this at least once.

A surevy says, 27% of cheating happens while one partner is sleeping. Although 46% of the couples surveyed don’t consider Netflix cheating the be-all end-all of relationship health, at least 14% of American streaming couples think this is an absolute deal-breaker.

2% of Australian viewers see Netflix “cheating” as worse than having an actual affair.

Just in case you need help apologizing for cheating, here is some help!

