Drake Offers To Help Police Convince Man Not To Jump Off Bridge

Drake was being a good samaritan in Manchester while on tour in Europe.

After his show at the Manchester Arena around 5:40 am this past Saturday morning Drake’s tour bus stopped because of a police situation.

It appears a man was contemplating suicide by jumping off of a bridge.

Drake offered police to help talk the man out of jumping off the bridge but police politely declined Drake’s offer.

The man was eventually taken to a hospital and everybody left the situation safely.

