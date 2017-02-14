OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Drake Offers To Help Police Convince Man Not To Jump Off Bridge

February 14, 2017 5:54 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Drake

Drake was being a good samaritan in Manchester while on tour in Europe.

After his show at the Manchester Arena around 5:40 am this past Saturday morning Drake’s tour bus stopped because of a police situation.

It appears a man was contemplating suicide by jumping off of a bridge.

Drake offered police to help talk the man out of jumping off the bridge but police politely declined Drake’s offer.

The man was eventually taken to a hospital and everybody left the situation safely.

