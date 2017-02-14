Lady Gaga Joins Sia, Alicia Keys & More in Rejecting Texas’ Senate Bill 6

By Amanda Wicks

Lady Gaga is among the list of artists who have signed an open letter urging the Texas Senate to reject recently filed anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Besides Gaga, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Panic! At the Disco, Sia, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan & Sara, Bon Iver and more have added their names to the letter.

The letter criticizes Senate Bill 6, which would require people to use bathrooms associated with their biology rather than their gender, and in that way mirror North Carolina’s House Bill 2. At the moment, local laws permit people to use bathrooms based on their gender. The bill’s author Senator Lois Kolkhorst has stated it is intended to keep men from entering women’s bathrooms. (via The Texas Tribune).

“It is up to you whether these bills will become law, and we are watching,” the letter states. “It is up to us to commit to doing everything within our power to make sure all of our fans, crews and fellow artists feel safe and welcome, where we go.”

Following HB2’s passage, many artists, including Bruce Springsteen, canceled shows in North Carolina as a way to protest.