Musicians Wish Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2017 8:26 AM

By Radio.com Staff

It’s Valentine’s day and artists are taking to social media to show love for their fans and significant others.

Katy Perry, Paul McCartney and Miley Cyrus are just a few of the musicians to spread the love.

Chris Young had his tongue planted firmly in his cheek when he wished fans a “Happy Taco Tuesday,” and then there was Kesha, who loves her fans, but worries her cats will eat her. Valid concern.

Check out the best Valentine’s Day messages below.

