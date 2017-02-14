Oroville Dam: ‘Mandatory Evacuation’ Downgraded To ‘Evacuation Warning’

People who were evacuated from their homes due to concerns over Oroville Dam have been told that they can go back home BUT…

Residents who do decide to return need to be alert for any changes that may put them or their families in danger. As you can see from the Tweets below, the mandatory evacuation has been downgraded to a warning.

#BREAKING #OrovilleSpillway Latest: Butte Co Sheriff says #evacuation order reduced to "warning" / people can go back but be ready #cbs13 — Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) February 14, 2017

Breaking:Mandatory evacuation downgraded to evacuation warning.#Butte Co. Sheriff -allowing evacuated residents to return home #OrovilleDam — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) February 14, 2017

#BREAKING #evacuation order reduced to "warning" Officials say "fix" is working but residents should be on alert as they go back #cbs13 — Tony Lopez (@tlomedia) February 14, 2017

CBSSacramento.com says that

“The evacuation order in Sutter County has also been reduced to a Evacuation Advisory. Crews have been working day and night to reinforce the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam. Erosion after water started going over the spillway prompted the mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday.”

