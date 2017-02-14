OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Oroville Dam: ‘Mandatory Evacuation’ Downgraded To ‘Evacuation Warning’

February 14, 2017 2:26 PM
People who were evacuated from their homes due to concerns over Oroville Dam have been told that they can go back home BUT…

Residents who do decide to return need to be alert for any changes that may put them or their families in danger. As you can see from the Tweets below, the mandatory evacuation has been downgraded to a warning.

CBSSacramento.com says that

“The evacuation order in Sutter County has also been reduced to a Evacuation Advisory.

Crews have been working day and night to reinforce the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam. Erosion after water started going over the spillway prompted the mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday.”

For the latest information, please visit CBSSacramento.com

Please be safe!

