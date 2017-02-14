Play ‘The BIG Prize Minute’ At 8:10 Tomorrow Morning!

Tomorrow morning, The Tony Tecate Show with Bre will be playing The BIG Prize Minute at 8:10am!

This is how it works, answer 10 questions in 60 seconds to win! If we don’t get a winner, we add another prize to the prize pot, and ask the same questions until all 10 questions are conquered!

What is the name of the show you are listening to right now? (The Tony Tecate Show with Bre) What singing group was Camilla Cabello in? (5th Harmony) What did the “DC” is DC Comics originally stand for? (Detective Comics) What year was the lighter invented? (1823) What is the word for a single piece of confetti? (Confetto)

See if you got what it takes!