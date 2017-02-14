OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

You Can Be Beyonce In New Game, ‘Lemonade Rage’

February 14, 2017 1:30 PM By Megan
Filed Under: Beyonce, hold up, Lemonade, Lemonade Rage, Video Game

I have been playing this all day, it’s super addicting like Oregon Trail used to be back in the day. The game looks like you’re in Beyonce’s “Hold Up” video and you have to go around smashing objects to get lemons to make lemonade. Seems easy but you also have to avoid obstacles and people who are protesting. I was initially drawn to the game because it’s called “Lemonade Rage” and I’m “Megan Rage”. Anything with “rage” in it, and I’m there. You can Play Lemonade Rage, HERE.

