📷 “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks Makes Fashion Week Modeling Debut

He went from “the big house” to the runway after his mugshot went viral! See “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks make his Fashion Week debut…
Northern California native Jeremy got famous after this mugshot of him went viral a couple of years ago:
(Photo by Stockton Police Department via Getty Images)
After that, he signed with a modeling agency and here he is making his debut at Fashion Week in NYC: (mobile/tablet users, swipe)
Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show - Backstage
Model Jeremy 'Hot Felon' Meeks poses backstage for the Moncler Grenoble collection during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2017, in New York City.
Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.
Model Jeremy Meeks gives and interview backstage for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City.