📷 “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks Makes Fashion Week Modeling Debut

February 15, 2017 12:25 PM
He went from “the big house” to the runway after his mugshot went viral! See “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks make his Fashion Week debut…

Northern California native Jeremy got famous after this mugshot of him went viral a couple of years ago:

STOCKTON, CA - JUNE 18: In this handout photo provided by the Stockton Police Department, Jeremy Meeks is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on felony weapon charges June 18, 2014 in Stockton, California. (Photo by Stockton Police Department via Getty Images)

After that, he signed with a modeling agency and here he is making his debut at Fashion Week in NYC: (mobile/tablet users, swipe)

 

