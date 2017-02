Some Rihanna fans in Melbourne were upset that Beyonce got a huge mural there and Rihanna didn’t – so look what they did to the Beyonce mural…

Mediatakeout.com says:

“According to local reports Rihanna fans were upset that Beyonce was given a mural and Rihanna wasn’t – so they defaced it.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MURAL

Beyonce’s fans are reportedly asking Rihanna to denounce acts of vandalism like these.