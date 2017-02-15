OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Dogs Can Tell If You Are Evil!

February 15, 2017 7:12 AM By Bre
According to Metro,  researchers found that dogs can tell if you are a nice person. They can also tell if a person is being mean to another person.

Researchers asked dog owners to act out two different scenarios while their dogs watched. The volunteers pretended to struggle at opening a container before asking two researchers to help them. In the first case, the people helped each other to open the container. In the second case, they refused to help each other.

In the first case, dogs took a treat from both researchers. In the second case, the dogs ignored the researcher who did not help and refused the treat.

