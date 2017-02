A new ‘Five Guys Burgers and Fries’ is coming to the Fair Oaks area. See when it’s opening and where it’ll be…

BizJournals.com says that ‘Five Guys Burgers and Fries’ is coming to the shopping center at the corner of Madison and Hazel. They’re hoping for construction to start in July of this year and for the new restaurant to open by February of 2018.

This will be their sixth location in the Sacramento area.

