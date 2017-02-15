Get Paid For Reporting Drivers That Are Texting

A new Sacramento startup company called ‘Text To Ticket’ is paying YOU to report drivers that are texting while driving. See how it works and how much they’re paying…

BizJournals.com says that Sacramento company created an app that allows YOU to “submit footage of people who are texting and driving. App users who see someone texting and driving use their phones to record video of the person texting and driving, along with their license plate number.”

The company will forward the footage and information along to law enforcement and if there was a crime being committed, you get $5 bucks per person that you report!

And if you’re saying: “Won’t this create more distracted drivers on the roads when people are trying to get this footage?” There’s a rule that you MUST be a passenger or walking to get the footage to turn people in. The company has already paid out thousands to people who have turned other people in for texting and driving.

It sure sounds interesting! Get more info HERE