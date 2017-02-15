OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Get Paid For Reporting Drivers That Are Texting

February 15, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: app, report, Sacramento, Text To Ticket, texting and driving

A new Sacramento startup company called ‘Text To Ticket’ is paying YOU to report drivers that are texting while driving. See how it works and how much they’re paying…

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car on April 30, 2016 in New York City. As accidents involving drivers using phones or other personal devices mount across the country, New York lawmakers have proposed a new test called the Textalyzer to help curb mobile phone usage behind the wheel. Similar to a Breathalyzer test, the Textalyzer would allow police to request phones from drivers involved in accidents and then determine if the phone had been used while the drivers operated their vehicles. The controversial bill is currently in the early committee stage. According to statistics, In 2014 431,000 people were injured and 3,179 were killed in car accidents involving distracted drivers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

BizJournals.com says that Sacramento company created an app that allows YOU to “submit footage of people who are texting and driving. App users who see someone texting and driving use their phones to record video of the person texting and driving, along with their license plate number.”

The company will forward the footage and information along to law enforcement and if there was a crime being committed, you get $5 bucks per person that you report!

And if you’re saying: “Won’t this create more distracted drivers on the roads when people are trying to get this footage?” There’s a rule that you MUST be a passenger or walking to get the footage to turn people in. The company has already paid out thousands to people who have turned other people in for texting and driving.

It sure sounds interesting! Get more info HERE

 

