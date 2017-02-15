OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Kesha Releases Emails Showing Dr. Luke Was Harassing Her Weight

February 15, 2017 6:11 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Kesha, dr. luke

Kesha’s ongoing law suit with Dr. Luke just got uglier…

Kesha released emails showing that Dr. Luke was going back and for with her manager Monica Cornia about her weight & eating disorder…

The emails read:

Nobody was calling anybody out,Dr. Luke writes to Cornia at 2:11 a.m. on June 28, 2012. “We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. there have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. this perticular [sic] time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast“.

Cornia responded with “She’s a human not a machine“.

In an earlier message Dr. Luke said “A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.

Read more about this story here. 

 

