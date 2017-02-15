Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Goes on an Acid Trip in New ‘Cold’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Maroon 5 have released the music video for their new single “Cold,” featuring Future as the host with the most.

In the new clip, Levine is summoned to Future’s house, where he gets a drink spiked with a powerful hallucinogen. From there the night gets trippy as the frontman navigates a party filled with scantily clad women in animal masks, a female body builder, levitating police cars and old ladies having tea.

The video also features a cameo from Levine’s wife and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

Check out the explicit video on Radio.com.