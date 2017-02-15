Martin Shkreli to Play Rare Wu-Tang Clan Tracks at NYC Event

By Amanda Wicks

After purchasing Wu-Tang Clan’s rare album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin for $2 million in 2015, real life villain Martin Shkreli threatened to destroy it. But now he’s preparing to let fans hear it. For a price.

Shkreli will be hosting a speaking event at New York’s Webster Hall, where he’ll “discuss investing, healthcare and politics in a presentation/lecture format for one hour” before he shares tracks from his unreleased music collection. And, yes, that will include some from Wu-Tang.

The informative event turned listening party is being touted as An Evening With Martin Shkreli, which is as shudder-inducing as it sounds. For now, Shkreli is asking between $15 and $50 for tickets, but knowing his price gouging history, the cost could certainly rise.

Perhaps this is the perfect opportunity for Wu-Tang and Bill Murray to enact their heist.