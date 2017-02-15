OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

Music Gives You The Same High As Sex, Drugs & Food!

February 15, 2017 6:11 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Drugs, food, High, Music, Sex

A study says that music gives you that same pleasure that drugs, sex and even food gives you! Over two days in a double-blind study, and instructed them to bring to the lab “two music recordings that reliably produced intense feelings, including but not limited to the sensation of chills.”

The study gathered evidence in two ways: by asking the subject questions about how they were enjoying the music, and by measuring their muscle movements. Researchers said, “we conclude that endogenous opioids are critical to experiencing both positive and negative emotions in music, and that music uses the same reward pathways as food, drug and sexual pleasure.”

