The Weeknd Throws Shots At Justin Bieber In New Song

February 15, 2017 4:35 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Travis $cott

Toronto’s new artist Nav (who sounds like Justin Bieber in Travis Scott’s song ‘Biebs In The Trap’) just released a song featuring The Weeknd called ‘Some Way’.

In that song The Weeknd says :

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

You can hear the song here. (warning lyrics & adult language) 

Fans are buzzing after the release of the track that The Weeknd is definitely taking a shot at Justin Bieber and all of Justin’s recent jabs.

Read more on this story here. 

 

