The Weeknd Throws Shots At Justin Bieber In New Song

Toronto’s new artist Nav (who sounds like Justin Bieber in Travis Scott’s song ‘Biebs In The Trap’) just released a song featuring The Weeknd called ‘Some Way’.
In that song The Weeknd says :
“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”
You can hear the song here. (warning lyrics & adult language)
Fans are buzzing after the release of the track that The Weeknd is definitely taking a shot at Justin Bieber and all of Justin’s recent jabs.
Read more on this story here.