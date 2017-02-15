The Weeknd Throws Shots At Justin Bieber In New Song

Toronto’s new artist Nav (who sounds like Justin Bieber in Travis Scott’s song ‘Biebs In The Trap’) just released a song featuring The Weeknd called ‘Some Way’.

In that song The Weeknd says :

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

You can hear the song here. (warning lyrics & adult language)

Fans are buzzing after the release of the track that The Weeknd is definitely taking a shot at Justin Bieber and all of Justin’s recent jabs.

