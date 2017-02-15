You Can Get Married At Taco Bell!

Taco Bell is officially in the wedding business!

At the companies newest location in Las Vegas, Taco Bell is offering one couple to get married in their chapel!

All you have to do is enter in the sweepstakes by creating a 30 second video explaining how Taco Bell figures into your love story, upload it to the site, and then beg all of your friends to vote for you when the finalists are announced!

If you win here is what you get, airfare for six to Vegas; a caterted dinner at the Taco Bell Cantina with Taco Bell shirts, champagne flutes, garter, and bow tie; professional wedding photography and videography; a room at Planet Hollywood; Two tickets for the giant ferris wheel at The Linq; a private pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood pool; a VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub; and two passes plus a $100 gift card to the Qua spa.

Then, starting this summer, anyone can get married their for a low price of $600! That package will come with a ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours, a private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends, custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” T-shirts for the bride and groom, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes, a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert, and a sauce packet bouquet is also available for the bride to use during the ceremony.

