Cristiano Ronaldo is in his underwear today and there are plenty of pics and video for you to check out…

Cristiano launched his new CR7 Underwear campaign and he showed plenty of skin when he modeled them for everybody:

Having some fun on the set of my latest @cr7underwear campaign! Check it out! www.CR7Underwear.com A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

It's all about the detail! My new @cr7underwear collection and campaign launches TODAY! www.CR7Underwear.com A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Funny work 👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

For more info on the underwear (or to just see more pics of Cristiano in his underwear), CLICK HERE