▶️️ ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Will Be About…

We got some info as to what the next season of ‘American Horror Story” will be about…

Toofab.com says that the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that the next season of American Horror Story will be about:

That’s right! The next season of AHS will be election-themed! Ryan said:

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through.So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When Andy asked if a “Donald Trump-like” character will be in it, Ryan said: “Maybe”.

The article also says that Ryan has already confirmed that both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning for the next season of AHS.

We can’t wait!