Scientists in Saudi Arabia have created a self-destructing gadget that can completely destroy a smartphone in just 10 seconds.

This self-destruct device is based on a plastic that can be triggered to expand to seven times its original size when zapped with electricity.

That means the computer chip that runs your phone can be crumpled with the push of a button.

And, amazingly, the cost of adding this self-destruct security mechanism will probably be about $15 or less. Read more about it HERE!