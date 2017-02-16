OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

‘Day Without A Woman Strike’ March 8th

February 16, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: March, Protest, Women, Women's march, Women's Protest

The women that held the March on Washington that protested Donald Trump’s presidency have announced a new strike. The “Day Without A Woman Strike” will be held on March 8th.

CNN states that the general strike will happen on International Women’s Day. On January 21st millions of women marched together to protest Trump. It bloomed into a massive protest that sparked subsequent protests in all major cities.

Last time women stood together the impact was global. The Women’s March group said they will be sharing more information about the strike throughout next week.

