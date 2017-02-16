Get Ready For Sacramento Beer Week 2017

Sacramento’s very own Beer Week will be happening March 2nd to March 12th!

There will be 11 days of events celebrating great local beers. The festivities will feature over 125 breweries and will have over 300 varieties of craft beer!

Beer Week will kick off at the Sacramento Automobile Museum Thursday at 6:00 pm. This event will feature 40 local breweries and have beers that were crafted specifically for Sacramento Beer Week. And don’t forget about the food trucks!

The beer extravaganza will continue and travel to many different locations such as New Helvetia, Device, and Sactown Union Brewery (just to name a few.)

Will you attend this weekend? For more information about beer week click here!!!