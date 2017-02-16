Is Lorde Getting Ready to Drop Her New Album?

By Robyn Collins

The possible release date for Lorde’s new album has been revealed.

Today (Feb. 16), Republic Records’ website listed “Lorde (Confidential Title) 3/7” as an agenda item for a meeting to be held next Tuesday, February 21. This could indicate that the follow-up to 2013’s Pure Heroine will drop on March 7.

Related: 2017 Governors Ball to Feature Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Lorde, More

Last November, Lorde posted a photo on Twitter of a pair of earbuds, explaining that she likes to “listen to the record on these every day.” She added, “wanna hear it exactly how you will.”

The artist also shared an emotional message on Facebook in November 2016 saying, “I’m not a kid anymore, and more and more I’m realizing that the weirdness of those Mylar balloons is going to be okay. Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record – well, this one is about what comes next.”

She went on, “I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing – I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”

Since Pure Heroine, Lorde performed a David Bowie tribute at the 2016 BRIT Awards, recorded and released new songs for the Hunger Games soundtrack and collaborated with Disclosure for the track “Magnets.”