2017 has gotten off to a rough start¬†for Mariah Carey. Following her incredibly uncomfortable New Year’s performance, photos have now surfaced of an awkward wardrobe malfunction at an LA Clippers game.

According to MTO News, the 47-year-old singer was enjoying the game with her new boyfriend, 33-year-old Bryan Tanaka, when one of her girls tried to pop out of her blouse!

[WARNING NSFW 18 +]

To see the Mariah’s nip slip,¬†CLICK HERE