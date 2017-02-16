New Music Game Show Looking For Contestants

There’s a new game show coming to Fox that sounds SO fun, like I hope they make this into an app so I can play it at home. Not only does it sound fun, but if you make it onto the show, you get to meet Jamie Foxx because he’s the host.

The show is called “Beat Shazam” as in the app that helps you identify the songs you like. The Beat Shazam website says, “How fast can you identify the biggest hit songs of all time?” It also says there’s a “Life changing jackpot” involved. Want to apply? You can do that HERE.