Selena Gomez Takes Shots At Ex Just Bieber On New Track [Audio]

February 16, 2017 5:36 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, Kygo, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

A couple of days ago The Weeknd appeared on a new track that was throwing shots at Justin Bieber which you can check out here. 

Today Kygo & Selena Gomez teamed up for a song called ‘It Ain’t Me’. 

The buzz is that Selena is now throwing some shots at her ex Justin Bieber in the track with lyrics that say:

“Who’s going to walk you through the dark side of the morning 

Who’s going to rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep 

Who’s waking up to drive you home 

When you’re drunk and all alone?…”It Ain’t Me”

This love story is far from over…Justin it’s your turn to respond with a song.

