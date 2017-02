Police in Spain uncovered a gang that had been converting old Toyotas into fake Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

The Spanish National Police detained three people for operating a workshop in the town of Sils, where they modified the vehicles and sold them to unsuspecting customers on the internet.

How stupid do you have to believe that you can purchase a used Ferarri for around $40k. I am more upset at the gullible people who fell for this con. Read more on the story here.