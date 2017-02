Vending machines with champagne in them? Yes, please!

See it HERE!

According to an article by Travel & Leisure, this machine is the first of its kind in the U.S., and is currently open to guests at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Las Vegas. It is stocked with 320 mini bottles of Moet’s Imperial Brut and Imperial Rose champagne. However, before you can get a bottle of that sweet, sweet drink, you must first prove you’re 21 and buy a special, Moet logo emblazoned $20 gold coin from the front desk.