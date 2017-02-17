Chris Martin Performs George Michael Tribute

By Hayden Wright

George Michael is one of the icons we’ve lost in recent history, and he’s earned tributes from the GRAMMY stage and beyond. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” as a stripped-down piano ballad at a Women’s Cancer Research Fund event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. Martin’s rendition strips the WHAM! classic of its joy and levity, but still manages to make a worthy tribute to the late star.

George Michael was a proponent of women’s health during his lifetime: After his death, a story emerged about his personal contributions to a woman who struggled with infertility.

Watch Martin’s performance here, captured by Mark Hoppus’ wife who was in attendance.