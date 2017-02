Grown men cry. Manly tears. (Just ask Key and Peele). Well DJ Khaled is pretty grown and he says he cried over his new track, “Shining.” He explains that the single not only features Jay Z and Beyoncé, but also was executively produced by his son and was literally made in one day.

Khaled admitted in his video for Baller Alert, “To get the King and Queen together on one record… I cried I’m happy to say I cried.”

Yea, those are good tears. Winning tears.