Fat Joe & Remy Ma performed ‘Money Showers’ ft. Ty Dolla $ign on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

The song is featured on Joey Crack & Remy’s album that came out today called ‘Plata O Plomo’… a reference to the Netflix show ‘Narcos’.

