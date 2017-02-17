OROVILLE DAM SPILLWAY SITUATION: GET THE LATEST

*NSYNC Is Officially Reuniting!

February 17, 2017 6:12 AM By Bre
Filed Under: Hollywood Walk Of Fame, NSYNC, Reunion, Star

If you guys only knew the love I have for *NSYNC, you would know that this is the BEST news ever!

It was announced a while back that the popular boy band would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and like a stalker I check the page everyday to see when that will happen so I can take the day off to go down there and witness it LIVE! Now, Lance Bass confirms that the group is getting back together not only for the star ceremony but because they are releasing their Christmas album on VINYL! This is INSANE, my two favorite things, *NSYNC and vinyl! Could this day get any better?

Here is what Lance said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight,

“We’re doing something [special].I don’t know if I can announce it yet. We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album. And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point. We’ll all be there! We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live