NSYNC Is Officially Reuniting!

If you guys only knew the love I have for *NSYNC, you would know that this is the BEST news ever!

It was announced a while back that the popular boy band would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and like a stalker I check the page everyday to see when that will happen so I can take the day off to go down there and witness it LIVE! Now, Lance Bass confirms that the group is getting back together not only for the star ceremony but because they are releasing their Christmas album on VINYL! This is INSANE, my two favorite things, *NSYNC and vinyl! Could this day get any better?

Here is what Lance said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight,