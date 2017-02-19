DJ Khaled Winning At NBA All-Star Weekend

DJ Khaled seems to be forever winning. Saturday was no exception. He was everywhere at the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in New Orleans.

Here go the big 3, in case you missed them.

Of course he performed, with Fat Joe and Remy Ma, and was on his hype.

He also shot 3-pointers to raise money for the Sager Strong Foundation. He and a bevy of celebrities had one minute to sink as many 3-point shots as they could and there would be a $10,000 donation made for each shot made. They were able to sink 13 of them, including Khaled making one.

And finally, he participated in the dunk competition. Of course he didn’t dunk. (Don’t be silly). But he assisted DeAndre Jordan in his dunk. DJ Khaled had a full DJ set up placed in front of the rim, with him included, held the ball in the air, and snapped as Jordan dunked over him. (If you follow DJ Khaled on Snapchat, you know exactly what that looked like).

Big ups to Khaled. It wasn’t just a good day, or a good week (after releasing “Shining” with Jay Z and Beyonce). It’s been a good year and then some for him. He the Best.