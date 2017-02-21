Dr. Luke Files Additional Emails Refuting Kesha’s Claims of Abuse

By Raido.com Staff

In the latest development in the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke, the producer has filed a new motion which includes several emails regarding Kesha sent by her management team, and one email between Dr. Luke and Kesha herself. Dr. Luke’s legal team claim these emails provide needed context.

Last week Kesha filed a motion containing an email exchange between Dr. Luke and Kesha’s manager Monica Cornia which painted the producer as insensitive to the singer’s concerns about her weight.

In that exchange, Corina tells Luke that Kesha was in tears over his comments regarding her breaking a juice cleanse. Dr. Luke expressed concern that “A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight,” and asks the manager to “please keep her on the diet.” Corina responds asking the producer be “supportive and helpful rather than critical.”

Today’s filing includes an email dated January 29th, 2010 in which Dr. Luke writes the following to Kesha:

I know you said you looked like a lesbo but i [sic] disagree – you looked radiant and beautiful. You’re doing exactly what you’re meant to be doing right now. You’re actualizing your dreams. I’m proud of you and love you very much! xo L

The filing also includes a series of emails between Kesha’s personal assistant and management team at Vector which paints that relationship as contentious. The emails characterize the artist as difficult to work with, calling her “mental” and “nuts.” One member of the team writes “I know she is crazy but she is also abusive and ignorant to my role.”

There is also an exchange in which members of her management team discuss a Google News alert containing an unflattering headline about Kesha’s weight. “Should we put up pictures of models or is that just depressing? I definitely think there can’t be junk food there for sure,” writes one member of her team. “I’ll go on the meal plan I don’t give a f—. Model photos are a bad idea,” another member responds. Sticking to a meal plan and possibly returning to rehab for a “tune up,” are items listed on a lengthy agenda in yet another email exchange.

This continues to be a developing story.