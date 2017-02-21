Drake Gives Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna A Surprising Birthday Shout-Out At Concert

They may have broken up, but Drake seems to still have some lingering feels for ex-girlfriend Rihanna!

According to Music-News, Drake recently gave the Barbadian singer a surprising birthday shout-out while performing in Dublin, Ireland on February 20th.

Despite splitting in October last year, Drake took a moment to publicly wish her a happy birthday and perform their collaboration “Work” for the watching crowd. Speaking to the audience, he said:

“It’s somebody’s birthday today – somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for. So, instead of singing ‘Happy birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…”

While he never explicitly mentioned her by name, it was very clear who he was referring to.

The two have had an on-again, off-again relationship over the past few years and Drake publicly confessed his love for her at the 2016 Video Music Awards, saying:

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She’s one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I’ve looked up to her, even though she’s younger than me. She’s a living, breathing legend in our industry.”

Lately though, the Canadian rapper and singer has been linked with Jennifer Lopez and model Winnie Harlow.