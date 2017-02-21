Jamie Foxx Attacked With Racial Slurs At Croatian Restaurant

February 21, 2017 5:05 PM
Jamie Foxx recently faced a dramatic confrontation while eating at a restaurant in Croatia.

According to Billboard, Croatian police filed disorderly conduct charges against two people who allegedly hurled racial slurs at the award-winning actor and singer while he was eating.

According to the police report, the two aggressors used “particularly arrogant and rude” insults that attacked “one of the guests on racial grounds.”

While police themselves did not confirm who the victim was, Foxx himself briefly posted comments on his Instagram related to the incident before deleting them. The following day, he made no mention of the incident and only posted about the natural beauty of Croatia.

Jamie Foxx is currently filming Robin Hood: Origins in Croatia, in which he plays the classic character Little John.

