Miguel & DJ Premier Drop ‘2 LOVIN U’

By Hayden Wright

DJ Premier and Miguel shared studio time in 2014 working on a collaboration that never fully materialized. Rumors and snippets of a song called “Damned” circulated, but it didn’t make the tracklist for Miguel’s album. Now, the song is available in full under a new title, “2 LOVIN U.” DJ Premier issued a press release to confirm what fans are listening to is the original song and dropped the audio on SoundCloud.

Related: Schoolboy Q Links Up With Miguel & Justine Skye for ‘Overtime’

“The snippet you heard on Miguel’s Instagram, mine is the original,” said Premier. “Miguel and I were vibing at a session and just really seeing what we could come up with. What we came up with was a dope, but a rough version of what you hear today. Miguel and I had deadlines and we never got around to finishing it. We both really believed in this version of the track and we both felt very strongly that it needed to come out and be released as a single. Miguel and I approached the label about releasing it and everyone was on-board.”

The song is Miguel’s funky take on pop-rock, complete with record skips and electric guitar. For fans, the song formerly known as “Damned” was worth the wait.

Listen to “2 LOVIN U” here: