The Chainsmokers Hired a Drummer for Arena Tour

By Hayden Wright

The Chainsmokers’ arena tour kicks off in April, and they’ve made some finishing touches on their band’s lineup. Drew Taggart and Alex Pall announced the addition of Matt McGuire, an Australian session drummer they discovered via cover videos online. They tweeted a video of McGuire drumming along to the Chainsmokers’ “Paris” and said he’d join them on the road.

“Best cover ever,” the duo posted. “Matt McGuire is joining us on our #MDNOTour! Welcome to the Chainsmokers Matt! We found him online from his covers! So it’s only right we announce this with his amazing Paris cover.”

McGuire has also covered tracks by Twenty One Pilots, Skrillex, Rock Ross and more. On his YouTube page, the Aussie wrote “I’VE OFFICIALLY JOINED FORCES WITH THE CHAINSMOKERS!! THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR BELIEVING IN ME!!”

See the band’s new-drummer announcement here: